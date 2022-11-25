Whether to protect Ukrainian or only Polish skies lies with Berlin: Polish President

According to the Polish head of state, if the Patriot air defence units Germany has offered to send to Poland were instead given to Ukraine, they could defend both Ukrainian and Polish, that is NATO, territories. The decision, said the President, is entirely in the hands of Berlin.

“From a military point of view, of course, it would be best if these rocket systems [Patriot air defence units] were stationed in Ukraine, in some [close] distance from the Polish border to also protect Polish territory,” said Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, during a press conference following the meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda in Kaunas.

Mr Duda said that this would allow for the systems to protect both Polish and Ukrainian territories. A similar line of reasoning was offered earlier by Polish PM Morawiecki and Deputy PM and Minister of Defence Błaszczak.

Germany had refused this, saying that these weapons are integrated into NATO defence systems and intended to protect NATO territory. And NATO territory only, it would seem. However, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the decision lies entirely with Germany.

“But the decision about the location [of Patriot air defence units] rests with the side that has these rockets, this system on its disposal, which in this case is the German side, our NATO allies,” conceded President Duda during the press conference. “Our allies will have to make this decision. As Poland’s president, I can only say that I care for Polish territory to be protected in the best way possible.”

President Duda later reiterated this thought in a tweet, adding that “if there is no consent [from Germany] to this, let them [Patriots] be here [in Poland] and protect us.”

Z wielu punktów widzenia byłoby dobrze gdyby baterie patriot stały w pewnej odlegości od polskiej granicy, bo wówczas chroniłyby terytorium Polski, naszych obywateli i część Ukrainy ale jeśli Niemcy nie zgodzą się na wyjazd baterii na Ukrainę, to trzeba tę ochronę przyjąć u nas.

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) November 25, 2022

German doubts

NATO head gives green light for Patriots to Ukraine – Germany won’t budge

Germany argues it can not provide Ukraine with the Patriot air defence systems, previously offered to Poland, as Ukraine is not a member of NATO….

see more

Thomas Bagger, the German ambassador to Poland, said that NATO weapons need to be operated by NATO soldiers, and obviously sending troops to Ukraine could quickly lead to an escalation in which NATO and Russian invasion forces come to blows directly.

The Kremlin is already peddling a false narrative to its domestic audiences, saying that the slow progress of the “special military operation” is down to the involvement of NATO troops in combat areas. The fact that no NATO forces have been documented is explained by saying that they operate in Ukrainian uniforms or were let go from their respective militaries and ordered to join the fighting as volunteers.

But if NATO soldiers were really to be present in Ukraine, deaths on either side would lead to a situation where NATO and Russia could find themselves in an actual state of war, something that neither Russia nor NATO, including Germany, would want.

However, the reasoning that German soldiers would have to go along with the equipment does not hold water. Ukrainians are already operating the long-range HIMARS themselves, after having received adequate training.

“These are the old Patriots, the Polish version is the newest […] the claim that the old German Patriots are very advanced is not true,” said Polish Minister of Defence Błaszczak, surprised by the idea that the German Patriots might be too advanced to be transferred to Ukraine.