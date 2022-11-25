Poland freezes gas tariffs for households

"The basic assumption of the gas bill is a freeze, a 100-percent freeze of the gas tariff, the rate that households will pay at this year's level," Moskwa said.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Gas tariffs will remain at this year’s level in 2023 for households, but the overall price of gas will be higher as VAT cuts will no longer be in force, the climate minister has said.

Anna Moskwa said on Friday that the government would adopt a relevant bill “within hours”.

“We’re talking about the net amount,” she added. “The European Commission expects us to reinstate the VAT rate, so from the beginning of 2023, VAT will return to the gas tariff, it will be the only change compared to 2022 gas bills.”

Moskwa also said that some 300,000 lowest-earning households will be eligible to receive a special government subsidy for their gas bills.

According to the minister, the new measures will cost the budget some PLN 30 billion (EUR 6.39 billion) in 2023.