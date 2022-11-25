Taiwan’s ‘9 in 1’ election to include vote on constitution

The people of the resilient island of Taiwan, defiant in the face of an ever-looming menace of potential military incorporation into Chinese territory, will throng voting stations on Saturday in what has been dubbed the “9 in 1” election – a historical vote to decide on matters such as constitution revision and who is to become Taipei’s mayor, among others.

The reason behind the “9 in 1” monicker is that citizens will be voting for candidates for 9 different municipality positions. The competition is high, as there are as many as 19,825 total candidates bent on filling 11,023 seats.

Out of all the races, the spotlight will be – without a doubt – on the three cities of Taipei, New Taipei, and Kaohsiung.

In the country’s capital of Taipei, one of the candidates running for the position of mayor is former health minister, Chen Shih-Chung. The man, being the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate, came to prominence during the pandemic era when he manned the office of Health and Welfare Minister (2017-2022) thus becoming the public face of Taiwan’s COVID-19 efforts.

But after a surge in cases this year, the argument of efficient handling of the pandemic could be knocked out of Mr Chen and DDP’s hands, which is something that The Kuomintang (KMT) has been seeking to do.

In the end of the day, the election results of the position will be seen as a referendum on the Taiwanese people’s response to its COVID policies.

In New Taipei City, DPP’s mayoral candidate Lin Chia-lung will clash with incumbent City Mayor Hou You-yi of the KMT who vies for re-election.

While DDP, which is incumbent President Tsai Ing-Wen’s party, runs on a strong pro-independence platform, the election in question is strictly local and has little to do with foreign policy in practice. Still, it will, to a degree, reflect the popularity of Tsai’s stance on distancing the island nation from its Chinese neighbour.

Portraying the election as sending a message to China and the world that Taiwan will not be intimidated and that, contrarily, it will stand up for itself and for democracy, especially given China’s recent aggression, DPP seeks to drum up as much support as possible, striking a patriotic tone.

Meanwhile, the KMT, which traditionally favours closer ties with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing, has scoffed at DPP putting the elections in terms of resistance against China. The KMT, nonetheless, has also pledged to defend Taiwan’s democracy and freedoms.

A prologue to presidential elections 2024

Leading the Kuomintang since October 5, 2021, Eric Chu vowed that the party would “win 16 counties and cities, and win more than half of the six municipalities” in Saturday’s elections. Should the party fail, he would, as he pledged, step down.

“The KMT has to win big in this election to stand a chance in the 2024 presidential race,” a senior Taipei-based diplomat told Nikkei Asia.

If the party does not tick off a rebound through the Saturday vote, and Eric Chu steps down, he would not run as a presidential candidate in 2024, which is something he is believed to have set his sights on.

Having been relegated to opposition for the last six years and having lost their parliamentary majority, the KMT must not jeopardise the window of opportunity the Saturday election offers, if they want to regain political momentum.

Meanwhile, for DPP-bred Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen, re-elected in 2020, the election will work like a litmus test, a referendum on her approval, and a bellwether election for the 2024 presidential race.

Revision of constitution

Apart from the local elections, a vote on constitution revision will also be cast on Saturday.

Going to ballot boxes, voters will decide whether the constitution will be revised so as to lower the voting age from 20 to 18. Enjoying bipartisan support, the idea will be decided, for the first time in Taiwanese constitutional history, by electoral results.