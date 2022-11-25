German Patriots should be in Ukraine says president

"From a military point of view it would be best to place the Patriot batteries in Ukraine, at a certain distance from the Polish border," said Duda.

The Patriot missiles offered to Poland by Germany should be sent to Ukraine because it makes sense from a miltary point of view, Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland, said on Friday.

On Sunday, Germany offered Poland several batteries from its Patriot missile defence system after two Poles died when a missile, believed to be Ukrainian, landed in Poland near the Ukrainian border.

But Poland has responded by suggesting Germany give the system to Ukraine.

“From a military point of view it would be best to place the Patriot batteries in Ukraine, at a certain distance from the Polish border,” said Duda.

He added that this would allow the system to protect both Ukraine and Poland, but noted that final decisions in the matter lay with Germany.

The German government has said that Nato restrictions mean that missiles cannot be located outside the alliance.

On Friday, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said decisions on the Patriots’ possible deployment in Ukraine were to be taken on the national level.