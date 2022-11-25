‘Safe Europe’ only possible if Russia fails: Polish President in Lithuania

A safe Europe is one in which Russia is failing politically, militarily and economically; Europe must be united and strong, President Andrzej Duda said during the Idea of Europe international conference at the Vytautas Magnus University in Kaunas on Friday. The future of Europe requires bolder and more decisive action than ever before, he assessed.

The Idea of Europe conference, focusing on the future of European nations, was attended by Polish President Andrzej Duda as well as his counterparts from Lithuania, Latvia and Romania, Gitanas Nauseda, Egils Levits and Klaus Iohannis respectively.

President Duda stressed that “after February 24, the Europe we knew and built changed forever. Common values such as unity, solidarity, peace, trust and the primacy of international law – all have been put to a difficult test.”

He pointed out that the war in Ukraine, instigated by Russia with the help of Belarus, has made European citizens fear for their security, future and peace. The Polish president emphasised that despite this, European countries remain united in the EU and NATO. “We are strong and ready to respond to Russia,” he said.

President Duda further stated that Poland is in favour of European integration, however, this integration “must be carried out in a reasonable way and with respect for the opinions, positions, sovereignty, and equality of all member states,” he said.

He also noted that Poland supports the enlargement of the EU by Ukraine, the Balkan states, and Moldova as European security is linked to the security within those countries.

“The key principle when it comes to the EU’s actions in the years to come should be a rational redefinition not only of the European Union itself but also of the needs, opportunities, and difficulties we will soon face,” the Polish head of state stressed.

We need to increase support for Ukraine

In turn, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda emphasised the need to impose more sanctions on Russia. He said that Europe can’t let the Kremlin have the money it needs to keep the war going. He also said that Belarus must deal with the effects of its involvement in the war.

President Nauseda said that he had discussed the issue of strengthening the security of the region and the issue of supporting Ukraine to win the war with Russia with the presidents of Poland, Latvia and Romania.

He recalled that a NATO summit will be held in Vilnius in July 2023. “We need to do everything to make this summit in Vilnius a summit where decisions will be made on how to increase the forward defence and the size of our forces,” Nauseda stated.

He also pointed out that Russia was waging a bloody war in Ukraine aimed at hitting civilians and civilian infrastructure: so that Ukrainians would not have access to water and electricity. “We need to increase our support for Ukraine,” the Lithuanian president declared.

Europe must avoid division: Zelenskyy

In an address via a live video link, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Europeans to remain united against Russia’s war and to severely limit the price for Russian oil.

“There is no split; there is no schism among Europeans, and we have to preserve this,” the Ukrainian president said. “This is our mission number one this year.”

Zelenskyy called on the EU leaders to settle on the lowest proposal of USD 30 per barrel. “The price cuts are very important. We hear about USD 60 or USD 70. Such words sound more like a concession,” he stated.

“I’m very grateful to our Baltic and Polish colleagues for their proposals, quite reasonable ones, to set this cap at USD 30 per barrel. It’s a much better idea,” the Ukrainian president concluded.

Oil price cap

EU ambassadors met on Wednesday to approve a cap on the price of Russian oil in the range of USD 60-70. For the cap to be approved, the support of all member states is needed.

Furthermore, G7 nations are also looking at a price cap on Russian seaborne oil in the range of USD 65-70 per barrel, according to a European official quoted by Reuters.

Poland wants the cap to be set at USD 30, arguing that with Russian production costs that some estimate at USD 20 per barrel, the G7 proposal would allow Moscow too much profit. Lithuania and Estonia backed the Polish proposal.