Saab to design two ships for Polish Navy

Saab

Poland has signed a deal with Swedish firm Saab for the construction of two radio-electronic surveillance ships for the Polish Navy, a spokesman for the Armament Agency has told PAP.

The hulls of the two signals intelligence (SIGINT) ships will be built by the Polish shipyard Remontowa Shipbuilding and Saab will design, construct and support the ships, Krzysztof Platek told PAP on Friday.

Under the EUR 620 million contract, the vessels should be delivered by 2027.

“The ships will offer very broad maritime surveillance capabilities,” Platek said.

“We are proud that Poland has selected Saab as a partner in naval intelligence ship systems,” Saab quoted its CEO, Micael Johansson, as saying, in a press release on Friday. “We will contribute with our capabilities by building advanced platforms with world-leading sensors, fully integrating complete mission systems, where we have long experience.”

A number of conditions must still be met before the contract becomes binding.