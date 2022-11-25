Ukraine copes with blackouts

A large amount of Ukraine’s territory remained without power on Friday, while Russian missiles keep damaging Ukrainian infrastructure making it hard for the country’s citizens to cope with the war.

Footage shot on Wednesday by Borys Todurov, amid air raids, shows a cardiac surgeon and director of Kyiv’s Heart Institute operating without proper lighting, in turn, using torches and headlamps amid power cuts.

“This is how the ‘Russian world’ comes. Today’s rocket attack on Kyiv took several lives of Kyivans, plunged the city into darkness and cold. The Heart Institute has 190 patients and 300 employees. There has been no water for several hours now. So far we are coping on our own, but every hour is getting harder,” Mr Todurov wrote on Facebook.

“We continue to do only emergency operations. We will spend the night in the clinic, we need to control the situation. Thanks to all the staff for their well-coordinated and selfless work. In this unusual situation, we did not lose a single patient. Thanks to the Kyiv public utilities for their support. We will keep our medical front to the bitter end,” he added.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Thursday that about 70 percent of the city had no electricity and engineers had been working through the night to try and restore power.

At least 10 people were killed in the strikes and three nuclear power plants were reportedly closed.

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 49 times on November 24, hitting residential buildings, a shipyard, school grounds, and gas pipes in Kherson, killing 10 people and injuring dozens.

On Friday much of Ukraine remained without heat or power after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far.

Kyiv residents were warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.