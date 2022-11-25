UK announces further aid for Ukraine as winter sets in

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly unveiled millions of pounds in additional support for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv on Friday, as the country grapples with Russian air strikes on vital infrastructure with winter setting in.

Mr Cleverly, who met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, condemned Russia for targeting civilians, hospitals and energy infrastructure in attacks that have caused days of blackouts in the capital.

President @ZelenskyyUa, the UK is supporting you with action – not just words.

I made you that promise today. The UK intends to keep it. pic.twitter.com/n8C6kGLXsJ

— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) November 25, 2022

“As winter sets in, Russia is continuing to try and break Ukrainian resolve through its brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals and energy infrastructure. Russia will fail,” he said.

President Zelenskyy’s office posted a video of the Ukrainian president shaking hands with Cleverly and thanking Britain for its support.

UK stands by Ukraine at this crucial time for us. We will never forget this.

I am grateful to Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom James Cleverly for the visit! pic.twitter.com/LgDkkM5ii6

— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) November 25, 2022

Cleverly said Britain stood “shoulder to shoulder” with Ukraine.

“I have today announced a package of hands-on support for our Ukrainian friends in their fight, from ambulances to crucial support for survivors of the sexual violence carried out by the Russian military,” he added.

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday and vowed to continue the firm support for Ukraine that Britain provided under his predecessors.