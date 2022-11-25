Poland could help Hungary diversify energy supplies, says minister

Poland could help Hungary diversify its energy sources, Poland’s deputy foreign minister said on Friday. Budapest depends on Moscow for about 85 percent of its gas supplies, and this dependency has raised concerns in Europe of Russian influence over the country.

Marcin Przydacz told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that a proposal on energy security was put forward by PM Mateusz Morawiecki at Thursday’s summit of the Visegrad Group countries (Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary) in Košice, Slovakia.

He added that the offer was among the arguments that convinced Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to agree to NATO membership for Sweden and Finland.

“Hungary wants to diversify its energy supply. Poland could be a provider of energy security for our southern neighbours,” Mr Przydacz pointed out.

Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO members who have not yet ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland to the Alliance. Both Nordic countries, until now neutral, asked for admission in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.