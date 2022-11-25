Russia must fail for Europe to be safe says Polish president

"A secure Europe is one in which Russia suffers a political, military and economic defeat," the president said.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Russia must fail politically, militarily and economically in Ukraine for Europe to be safe, Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, has said.

Duda made the comment in his address at the Idea of Europe conference held at the Vytautas Magnus University in Kaunas, Lithuania, on Friday.

“A secure Europe is one in which Russia suffers a political, military and economic defeat,” the president said. “A failed Russia means a secure Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania and the rest of Europe.”

According to Duda, Europe should bolster its defence capabilities despite the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion.

“The future of Europe calls for bolder and more decisive action than ever before,” he said.

The president added that, as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine, European citizens have become concerned about their safety, future and peace.

“Despite this, we maintain unity within the EU and Nato,” he said. “We stand ready and strong to respond to Russia.”