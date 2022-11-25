Number of flu, flu-like illnesses on the rise in Poland warns minister

Mateusz Marek/PAP

There are now 120,000 cases of flu and flu-like illnesses per week in Poland, the country’s health minister said on Friday.

According to the most recent epidemiological reports, there were over 330,000 cases of flu and flu-related illnesses reported in Poland in the period covering November 1-22. Also, more than 1,300 referrals to hospitals were issued during that time.

“We are approaching 120,000 cases and suspected cases of the flu per week,” said Adam Niedzielski. “More than 55 percent of those cases concern children under the age of 14.”

“Between November 16 and November 22, 510 people were hospitalized due to the flu,” he added.

“Let’s get vaccinated against the flu,” Niedzielski stressed, pointing out that there were was an ample supply of vaccines.

The flu season in Poland usually lasts from October to May and vaccinations are recommended and administered throughout the autumn and winter seasons.

The best time to receive a vaccination is before the peak infection period, which appears in Poland from January to March.