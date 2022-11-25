October unemployment stable at 5.1 percent – stats office

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate remained unchanged month on month at 5.1 percent in October 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

Economists polled by PAP also expected a 5.1 percent unemployment figure in October.

The number of registered unemployed measured 796,000 in October against 801,700 in September, GUS also said.

Earlier, the Family and Social Policy Ministry estimated October’s unemployment at 5.1 percent.