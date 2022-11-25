Amazon workers to stage global walkout on Black Friday

Amazon is set to face fresh struggles with labour unions this week as its staff all over the world gear up to demonstrate against the company on one of its busiest days of the calendar year.

Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany and France, were expected to go on strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay.

A global call for strike action came from the Make Amazon Pay initiative, which listed industrial action planned in over 30 countries across the globe.

It demanded the company recognise collective bargaining agreements for the retail and mail order trade sector and called for a further collective agreement on good and healthy work.

Germany’s Verdi union said work stoppages were planned at 10 fulfilment centres in that country.

“This is the first time that Amazon has had an international strike day,” said Monika Di Silvestre, Verdi’s representative for Amazon workers.

“This is very important because a major global corporation like Amazon cannot be confronted locally, regionally, or nationally alone,” she added.