Business Arena 24.11

On Thursday’s episode, our host David Kennedy kicked off the show with our main stories which were: China locks down once more and Venezuela returns to the table.

The largest external exporter to the EU, China, is once again facing lockdowns to contain COVID-19 outbreaks.

One of the country’s largest workshops, the Guangzhou province is the latest to suffer from crippling restrictions which may have a knock-on effect on the global supply chain.

Meanwhile, Venezuela, one of the richest countries in South America and a major exporter to the United States, has been a pariah state since the Juarez days.

However, U.S. oil men are knocking on the country’s door once again, in light of the geopolitical shift which has made Russian oil-off limits.

What’s more…

-When American government funding for the industry comes online next year it will lead to the rapid growth of the market.

-Has the U.S. run out of steam in terms of motoring new ideas? That is what Berkley Professor Brad DeLong believes.

-Russia plans to increase its defence spending next year by 40 percent.