LIVE: Day 275 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Much of Ukraine remained

without heat or power after the most devastating Russian air

strikes on its energy grid so far, and in Kyiv residents were

warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food

and warm clothing.

07:33 CET

The air defence system has been triggered in the town of Armiansk in Russia-annexed Crimea peninsula, TASS news agency quoted a local mayor as saying on Friday.

07:28 CET

“Given the advantage the Ukrainians have in equipment, training and quality of their personnel against the demoralized, poorly trained, poorly equipped Russians, it would be in Ukraine’s interest to maintain momentum through the winter,” Wallace was quoted as saying.

07:20 CET

