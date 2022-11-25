Taras Topolia joins us to discuss situation in Ukraine

Much of Ukraine on Thursday remained without heat or power after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, and in Kyiv residents were warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.
To discuss what life in the Ukrainian capital looks like now, we were joined by Taras Topolia, rock and pop singer, frontman of the band “Antytila” and volunteer paramedic in the ongoing war.
