NASA pictures show Ukraine in darkness

The images show the Earth’s surface in the region in dark conditions. City lights can be seen all around apart from the war-torn country.

On November 23 Ukrainian government officials informed that three nuclear power plants were cut off the energy system after the recent wave of Russian missile strikes on civilian infrastructure.





Almost 3 million people have lost access to electricity in Kyiv, the governor said. Energy blackouts were seen in other regions of the country.





In Moldova electricity was also lost in more than half of the country, the first time a neighbouring state has reported such extensive damage since the war in Ukraine started.





Using its Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on board the joint NASA/NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership satellite, the satellite showed the scale of blackouts in Ukraine.