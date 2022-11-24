Patriot air defence missile units from Germany intended for NATO territory: Berlin

German Defence Minister said that the Patriot air defence units it offered to Poland is intended to be used only on NATO territory, countering the demand of the Polish side to send that weapon to Ukraine.

“These Patriots are part of NATO’s integrated air defence, meaning they are intended to be deployed on NATO territory,” German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said.





“Any use outside NATO territory would require prior discussions with NATO and the allies,” the German politician added.





Germany’s offer for Poland was to transfer its Patriot air defence units to Poland’s border with Ukraine after an anti-missile rocket crashed and killed two in Przewodów, Poland last week.





After initial acceptance of the offer, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak asked if Germany could send the Patriot missile units directly to Ukraine.