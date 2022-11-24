Head of Polish tennis association resigns over sexual abuse scandal

Piotr Polak/PAP

Miroslaw Skrzypczynski, the president of the Polish Tennis Association (PZT), has resigned following accusations of physical and psychological violence and sexual abuse.

The onet.pl news website has run a series of articles about Skrzypczynski’s behaviour, quoting complaints from women, both tennis players and associates, and his family, against whom he is alleged to have used physical and psychological violence.

A number of women also said they were sexually harassed by Skrzypczynski.

The most recent accusation came from Katarzyna Kotula, a former tennis player and now an MP with the Left party. Kotula said she was sexually harassed by Skrzypczynski more than a dozen times when she was 14 years old. According to her, there were more victims of the PZT head.

Iga Swiatek, the Polish tennis star, wrote on Twitter that “governing bodies should determine what happened and I hope they will take care of this case.”

Skrzypczynski was appointed PZT head in 2017 but has now been replaced by his deputy, Dariusz Lukaszewski. He has denied all the accusations.