Ukraine repairs power systems in war-damaged cities in the South

The power infrastructure was damaged as a result of intense fighting that took place in the South as Russia tried to hold control over the Kherson region.

Workers from the energy sector in other regions of the country were sent to help in the recently liberated territories.





Bad weather is making the process more complicated for engineers working on the site.





“Unexploded munition lies practically everywhere. It was a line of defence, traps and mines were installed in places,” says Andrii Bosyi, technical manager at the ‘MYKOLAIVOBLENERGO’ company.





Before the company were able to start their work special units had to scan the territory for remaining explosives.