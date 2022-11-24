Poland suggests Germany should give air defence system to Ukraine

The German government offered Poland the Patriots to help it secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed near the Polish village of Przewodów close to the Ukrainian border last week.

Martin Divisek/PAP/EPA

The Polish defence minister has asked Germany to give Ukraine the Patriot air defence system Berlin offered to Poland after a fatal missile blast killed two Poles last week.

The German government offered Poland the Patriots to help it secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed near the Polish village of Przewodów close to the Ukrainian border last week.

Poland says the missile was likely a Ukrainian air-defence rocket that went rogue.

“After further missile attacks by Russia (against Ukraine – PAP), I asked the German side to pass the Patriot batteries that it had offered to Poland to Ukraine instead, and deploy them on their western border,” Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on Twitter.

“This will help Ukraine prevent further casualties and power cuts as well as increasing the security of our eastern border,” Błaszczak added.

The minister’s move is in line with the opinion expressed by the ruling party leader, Jarosław Kaczyński, in an interview with PAP earlier on Wednesday.