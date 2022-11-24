It would be naive to imagine a British PM accepting another referendum: expert

The United Kingdom’s top court ruled on Wednesday the Scottish government cannot hold a second referendum on independence next year without approval from the British parliament, dealing a hammer blow to nationalists’ hopes of holding a vote next year.

Doctor Wioletta Wilk-Turska, English philologist and political scientist was asked by TVP World how this decision came about.

“There was no possibility to organise a referendum by the Scottish government without London’s consent because according to the rule of Scottish devolution from 1999, the constitution is absolutely under control of the London government, and the Scottish government has nothing to do with it,” Ms Wilk-Turska explained.

She went on to say that “It would be naive to imagine that any British prime minister would accept another referendum because it is a real threat to the unity of Britain.”