LIVE: Day 274 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Ukrainian President Volodymyr

Zelenskyy urged the United Nations Security Council to act

against Russia over air strikes on civilian infrastructure that

again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter

sets in.

07:58 CET

"Let's be frank, these are attacks against critical infrastructure, and they are a shameful escalation in Russia's brutal and unjustified war," US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. pic.twitter.com/g0MHhytPBk

07:33 CET

07:20 CET

At the #Kyiv Institute of the Heart, due to the shelling, the light went out during the operation on the child’s heart.

Fortunately, the hospital has a generator, and the doctors were able to finish the operation. pic.twitter.com/1N9TYCbyEc

