Russia hopes the West will lose faith in Ukraine: Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges

The European Parliament (EP) decided on Wednesday to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. To discuss the EP’s move and tho possible ramifications TVP World invited former commander of U.S. forces in Europe, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges.

According to the lieutenant general, it is a “positive sign” that all the countries in the EU declared Russia as the aggressor in the war with Ukraine and that they “clearly recognised that what Russia is doing, murdering innocent Ukrainian civilians” is terrorism.

He added because of constant Russian attacks on the Ukrainian civilian population, Kyiv cannot negotiate with Moscow and the only way out of the situation is to “defeat Russia the old-fashion way, on the battlefield, on the sea”.

Lt. Gen. Hodges pointed out that Russia is counting on that “by making the Ukrainian cities uninhabitable during the winter time, then millions of Ukrainians will head West, into Poland, into Germany, into other European countries, putting massive pressure on those European capitals in hopes that they would, in turn, put pressure on Kyiv.”

He stressed that Russia hopes that by dragging the war, EU countries would start losing their faith in Ukraine and stop delivering military aid.

Concluding the interview, Mr Hodges also spoke about Iranian drones and the fact that Russia will run out of military equipment faster than the West.