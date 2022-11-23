EP designates Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

The European Parliament (EP) on Wednesday decided to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, pointing out that Moscow’s military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violate international law.

The move is largely symbolic, however, as the European Union does not have a legal framework in place to back it up. At the same time, the bloc has already slapped unprecedented sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin’s regime is a state sponsor of terrorism, complicit in war crimes & must face the international consequences. pic.twitter.com/p34Zw8htME

— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) November 23, 2022

“I welcome EP’s decision to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means of terrorism,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

I welcome @Europarl_EN decision to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means of terrorism. Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2022

“Russia has a history of acts of terror against sovereign states, support for terrorist regimes and organisations including Wagner, war of terror on Ukraine,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on twitter.