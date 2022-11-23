Taliban publicly flogs 12 for theft and adultery

In Afghanistan, the ruling faction of the Taliban organized a public flogging of 12 people accused of theft and adultery, at a sports stadium in Logar province. Regional authorities sent out invitations for executing the sentence, and several hundred people took part in the execution as reported by the Associated Press.

Three women and nine men were publicly flogged. The provincial governor’s office invited “noble scholars, mujahideen, elders, tribal leaders and local people” to the stadium where the execution took place on Wednesday morning.





Flogging was widely carried out by the Taliban between 1996 and 2001 when they ruled in Afghanistan for the first time.





In mid-November, the country’s top Taliban leader, Mullah Haybatullah Ahundzadeh, ordered judges to apply all punishments prescribed by the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law, including stoning, amputation, flogging and public executions.





Ahundzadeh required the judges to apply Sharia, or Islamic law, to its full extent, including all penalties provided for the most serious crimes under the system. The crimes consist of actions such as adultery, false accusations of adultery, theft, banditry, drinking alcohol, apostasy and sedition.





For the first time after retaking power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban imposed floggings on November 11, when 19 people were punished for alleged theft, adultery and running away from home, the AP reports.





In early October, the Taliban banned women from the capital’s parks and amusement parks. Women cannot move around in public without a male companion (husband, older brother or father), and there are strict dress codes – only a woman’s eyes may be visible in a public place.





The Taliban have ruled Afghanistan since August 2021; taking power after the withdrawal of the Western coalition troops, which had been there since 2001.





Sharia is the law taken mainly from the Koran and the words and deeds of the Prophet Muhammad, contained in the messages of his companions (hadith). It regulates both religious and secular life and is interpreted in different ways depending on the legal school and local traditions.