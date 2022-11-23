Pulse of Culture 23.11

In this show, you will learn about the winners of the 2nd Pilecki Institute Awards that took place in Ujazdowski Castle in Warsaw to commemorate the 120 anniversary of the birth of the prize patron – Witold Pilecki. The event was co-organised with the state museum of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oświęcim.

Pilecki Institute Awards





The Pilecki Institute Award is granted to the winners in categories of historical book, historical reportage and a special one dedicated to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the protest and political repressions in Belarus, said the director of the Pilecki Institute, Magdalena Gawin.





The awarded in the category of historical reportage was Andrzej Brzeziecki, for his book telling a history of the pre-war Polish intelligence “Dwójka”.





In the category of the historical book the award was given to Joanna Lubecka for her book telling the story of trials of the Nazi German criminals in post-war Krakow.





The special prize went to Mr Tomáš Forró for reportage from the Donbas region.





Museum of London ready to relocate





The museum offers a great number of exhibits from Ancient Rome-era skeletons to woman’s dresses from the 1960s. The museum offers visitors over 6 million exhibits. The change of the location for the museum, which will now move to West Smithfield will cost GBP 250 million. The new museum will be opened to the public in 2026.





Other topics of this installment include South American art exhibition in Spain, Banksy’s works created in Ukraine and a Sacred Music Festival in the Vilnius Cathedral.