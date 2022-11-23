Poland condemns Jerusalem bus-stop bombings

Israeli police believe that the attacks could have been carried out by Palestinian militants.

Polish Foreign Ministry has condemned two bomb attacks at Jerusalem bus stops that killed one and injured many others on Wednesday.

The attacks, the first such bombings in Israel since 2016, took place during the morning rush hour.

“We strongly oppose terrorism in all its forms. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish all those injured a full recovery,” the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Wednesday afternoon.

“In this difficult time, we remain in solidarity with Israel,” the ministry added.

Israeli police believe that the attacks could have been carried out by Palestinian militants.

Poland’s expression of solidarity with Israel comes after a fraught period in Polish-Israeli relations.

Last year a dispute over new Polish property restitution legislation prompted Tel Aviv to recall the country’s charge d’affaires from Poland, and recommend that the Polish envoy, Marek Magierowski, on holiday in Poland at the time, should not return to Israel.

This year in June, the Israeli government decided to cancel educational trips to Poland for Israeli youth due to a dispute with Warsaw over whether security officers accompanying the groups could carry weapons.

But in July, after the two countries agreed to mutually restore ambassadors, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he hoped that relations between Poland and Israel would return to normal.