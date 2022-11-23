LIVE: Day 273 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine promised to create shelters with heat and water and encouraged citizens to conserve energy as a harsh winter loomed amid relentless Russian strikes that have left its power structure in tatters.

15:27 CET

A section of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine has been partially suspended, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the state-owned pipeline operator Transneft TRNF_p.MM.

The pumping of oil from Belarus to Ukraine continues, TASS cited spokesman Igor Demin as saying.

14:36 CET

Russian missiles have hit a residential area in Kyiv. Cars of civilians are burning right now in the area hit by missile strikes. The information about casualties is not available yet.

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 23, 2022

14:28 CET

❗️Emergency power outages occur in all regions, Ukrenergo said. pic.twitter.com/5HeeSBHsyy

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2022

14:09 CET

Russia has asked Turkey to refrain from a full-scale ground offensive in Syria, senior Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday, because such actions could trigger an escalation of violence.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said this week that Turkey would attack Kurdish militants in Syria with tanks and soldiers soon, signalling a possible ground offensive in retaliation for a bomb attack in Istanbul.

13:59 CET

Russia launches massive missile attack on Ukraine. Meantime, Ukrainians ate singing in the bomb shelter in Zhytomyr, northern Ukraine.

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 23, 2022

13:23 CET

Gauleiter Pushilin announced another exchange of prisoners in the format 35 to 35.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the exchange. pic.twitter.com/LEE9X6FSyW

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2022

13:18 CET

⚡️Mayor: Russia hits infrastructure facility in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko urged residents to stay in bomb shelters. Previously several explosions were reported in the city.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 23, 2022

13:04 CET

Russia is a terrorist state: confirmed by the European Parliament. Russia has a history of acts of terror against sovereign states, support for terrorist regimes and organisations including Wagner, war of terror on Ukraine. I thank @Europarl_EN @EP_President for the clear stance.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 23, 2022

12:58 CET

Almost throughout the territory of Ukraine was

an air alert has been issued. pic.twitter.com/WM2IhcCZkL

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2022

12:38 CET

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a bill to ban the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church in the country.

This was reported on the website of the European Solidarity party, which initiated the project. pic.twitter.com/1Atplpb3Oj

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2022

12:26 CET

Shmyhal said 70 repair teams, comprised of over 1,000 specialists, are working on restoring the country’s power grids. Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country’s energy facilities are its primary goal.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 23, 2022

12:21 CET

The European Parliament on Wednesday decided to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow’s military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violate international law.

12:10 CET

There is evidence that Russian commanders in several instances were aware of sexual violence by military personnel in Ukraine “and in some cases, encouraging it or even ordering it,” according to an international criminal lawyer assisting Kyiv’s war crimes investigations.

11:54 CET

A Russian court on Wednesday ordered Google to reinstate the blocked YouTube channel of the State Duma, Russia’s parliament, the Duma said in a statement.

11:33 CET

#Sweden arrests two emigrants from #Russia who are suspected of espionage

One of them is suspected of "intelligence activities against Sweden" and the other of aiding and abetting, Dagens Nyheter writes, citing court documents. pic.twitter.com/YuXECrd3gf

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2022

11:32 CET

The mayor of #Kyiv Klitschko allowed a partial evacuation from Kyiv in case of a large-scale power outage. pic.twitter.com/ZYdfiWAGFN

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2022

11:20 CET

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine published a video from the scene of an explosion in a maternity hospital in Volnyansk. pic.twitter.com/n56p4NJd6l

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2022

11:05 CET

A chocolate commercial from Kazakhstan giving the “taste of freedoom” to what appears to be a Russian men fleeing the mobilization. pic.twitter.com/vEaYDsNAu9

— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 21, 2022

10:47 CET

This is how the territory at the checkpoint of the “Azovstal” plant in #Mariupol looks now.

Video: Country Politics pic.twitter.com/iEBjV3zhTn

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2022

10:28 CET

The heads of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Russia’s state-run nuclear energy agency Rosatom met in Istanbul to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power in southern Ukraine, Rosatom and the IAEA said in statements.

10:20 CET

Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Ukrainians today were suffering from the “martyrdom of aggression” and compared the war to the “terrible genocide” of the 1930s, when Soviet leader Josef Stalin inflicted famine on the people there.

10:09 CET

To date, more than four thousand “points of invincibility” have been created in Ukraine

There will be electricity, mobile communication and Internet, heat, water and medicines, said President Volodymir Zelenskyy said. pic.twitter.com/bmMsTPQdGW

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2022

09:49 CET

Moldova said on Wednesday Russia had sent no signals that it would stop supplying it with gas next month but that it was ready for any scenario because Moscow was using energy resources as “a tool of blackmail”.

09:35 CET

Russia on Wednesday relaunched production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car at French carmaker Renault’s former plant in the Russian capital, news agencies reported.

09:23 CET

The Security Service of Ukraine publishes photos of the results of yesterday’s search in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra. pic.twitter.com/owkJtIUogG

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2022

08:48 CET

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 23, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tSFQvHBrIn

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 23, 2022

08:39 CET

Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian-manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

08:04 CET

Russia to spend $155 billion (about ⅓ of its 2023 budget) on defense & security cutting funds for schools, hospitals, roads – Reuters analysishttps://t.co/D0rvV70HVS

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 23, 2022

07:53 CET

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 23 November 2022

���� #StandWithUkraine ���� pic.twitter.com/0uv6zeo9jU

— Ministry of Defence ���� (@DefenceHQ) November 23, 2022

07:26 CET

Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters supporting the infantry at Donetsk’s Bakhmut, the front’s hottest spot

��https://t.co/uy11llr6bo pic.twitter.com/Lzofc90KXa

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 23, 2022

07:21 CET

❗️Russians shelled the maternity ward of the Volnyanskaya hospital in the Zaporizhzhia region, a baby was killed. pic.twitter.com/iFaHY5SSYP

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2022

07:00 CET

Germany may allocate additional package of support worth up to €45 billion to help firms affected by the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Many #German firms have suffered due to sharply increased energy prices and disrupted supply chains as a result of the war in #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dwZTK47IPM

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2022