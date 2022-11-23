Poland will probably base gas price caps on income says PM

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland will probably base gas price caps on income criteria, Poland’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

Mateusz Morawiecki said the government planned to freeze natural gas tariffs at this year’s level and would most likely base price caps on income.

“We want to freeze gas prices for all households on a level close to this year’s tariffs. We’ll probably decide to base this on income criteria. Decisions will be made within the next few days,” Morawiecki said.

Explaining why the government was considering an income criterion for the price caps, Morawiecki said the solution was fair and helped to avoid excessive red tape.