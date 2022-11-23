Walmart shooting in Virginia leaves seven people dead

Seven people were killed and others were injured in a shooting on Tuesday night at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, Chesapeake police said, adding that the shooter is dead.

At 10:12 p.m, Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart, public information officer Leo Kosinski said in a media briefing, adding that “less than 10” people were dead but declining to give the exact number. It was later confirmed that the death toll equals seven.

“Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased,” authorities said.

It was not clear whether the perpetrator, who has not been identified, died of self-inflicted injuries. Mr Kosinski said no shots were fired at police “to his knowledge.”

Walmart said in a statement early Wednesday that it was “shocked” at the incident and was working closely with law enforcement.

A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, which has the area’s top trauma centre, told local television station WAVY that five patients were being treated there.