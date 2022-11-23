Business Arena 22.11

On Tuesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy kicked off the show with our main stories which were: Poland’s games market alive and well, Qatar sealing 27-year LNG deal with China and German producer inflation retreating.

Sascha Fahrbach conducted the interview at the Trimarium Great Project Congress with Krzysztof Kostowski, the creator of PlayWay, Poland’s second-largest computer game developer.

In terms of market capitalisation, the producer of simulator games such as Tank Mechanic and House Flipper is second only to Witcher III series developer CD Projekt.

-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plans to bring its most advanced technology to Arizona. TSMC’s plans come as tensions between Washington and Beijing are rising over chips, with President Joe Biden imposing a sweeping set of controls on the sale of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to Chinese firms.

-Sponsoring the football World Cup in Qatar comes with reputational risk, but that has not put off Chinese companies.