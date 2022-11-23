Pulse of Culture 22.11

“The music from Chopin’s Land” piano competition proves that the love of Japanese for the composer’s music knows no boundaries and that Polish and Japanese sensitivities, despite the distance, are remarkably similar.

“PWM Edition (Polskie Wydawnictwo Muzyczne), together with its Japanese partners, is taking steps to popularise our [Polish] native culture in the Land of the Rising Sun by inviting young Japanese pianists to take part in a piano competition for children and young people,” the official communique reads.

