They are spying for Russia: Czech MEP on Kyiv monastery raid

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s security service (SBU) and police raided a 1,000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv as part of operations to counter suspected “subversive activities by Russian special services.”

“They are spying for Russia,” Tomáš Zdechovský, MEP from the Czech Republic, told TVP World, expressing his view on the matter and commenting on the raided premise.

Learn more by watching the full interview.


