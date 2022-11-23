What is happening inside the Russian Orthodox church? Expert explains

In Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February, war, religion and politics are intertwined in many ways. What is happening inside the Russian Orthodox church? Why is the Security Service of Ukraine searching monasteries and Orthodox Church properties in the northwestern Ukrainian region of Rivne and in Kyiv?

The Russian Orthodox Church has been a vocal supporter of Kremlin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, with its Moscow head Patriarch Kirill saying in April that Russia was a “peace-loving” country that had suffered greatly from war. Where is such strong support coming from?

To talk about the troubling issue, we were joined by Father Vladimir Selyavko from the Orthodox Church in Lithuania.