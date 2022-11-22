Eastern Express 22.11

In early October, Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka announced the creation of a regional military grouping in Belarus, formed jointly with Russia. According to independent media, this decision is meant to fulfil commitments made by Lukashenka during talks with the Russian leader.

In October alone, authorities in Minsk delivered 211 units of military equipment to Russia, including 98 tanks. The armaments likely went to the frontline in Ukraine. The arms and military equipment supplies transferred to Moscow came from Belarusian warehouses in the Minsk region.

The supplies were transported to railroad stations in the Belgorod and Rostov regions of Russia, and thus not far from the Ukrainian border.