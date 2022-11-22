Poland needs more Nato forces says parliamentary assembly head

Nato should increase its military presence in Poland owing to mounting threats stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, the head of the Nato Parliamentary Assembly said on Tuesday.

Gerald Connolly, who is also a congressman for Virginia, told the Spanish newspaper La Razon that the recent explosion of a stray Ukrainian air defence missile in eastern Poland typified the dangers the war posed to Poland.

This, he added, warranted more Nato troops in the country.

Russia was currently not planning a nuclear attack due to pressure from China, Connolly continued, but he predicted that its war with Ukraine will not end quickly, as this would mean a humiliating defeat for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The Nato Parliamentary Assembly was in session in Madrid from Friday to Monday.