Canada to sanction Belarus firms and officials over Russia’s war in Ukraine

Canada stated on Tuesday it intends to apply more sanctions on Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s administration for supporting Russia’s war in

The foreign ministry in Ottawa said it would sanction 22 more Belarusian officials as well as 16 Belarusian companies involved in military manufacturing, technology, engineering, banking and railway transportation.

According to the statement by Canada’s foreign ministry, the sanctioned officials included those who were “complicit in the stationing and transport of Russian military personnel and equipment involved in the invasion of Ukraine.”

Canada is among several countries that have imposed steep financial penalties on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine since February 24 and the subsequent war, for which it has used Belarus as a staging ground.

So far, Ottawa has imposed sanctions on more than 1,500 individuals and groups, including from Belarus, according to the foreign ministry.