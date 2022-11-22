Polish MoD to acquire French observation satellites: daily

The Polish Ministry of Defence will sign a contract with France’s Airbus in the coming weeks for the delivery of two observation satellites, the “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” (DGP) daily reported.

Back in June, during a briefing of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced that an agreement with French partners for the supply of, among other things, two observation satellites was planned to be signed in the near future.

According to DGP, negotiations on the matter have dragged on, but the contract is expected to be signed in the coming weeks.

As the daily reported, talks with Airbus are taking place around two issues – the purchase of two observation satellites and a Polish-French government cooperation on, among other things, “reconnaissance based on electromagnetic radiation and satellite communications.”

The newspaper assessed that the purchase of French systems “could become the basis for rebuilding Polish-French relations on security issues, which have suffered because the Polish side has not signed the already negotiated contract for Caracal helicopters.”

The contract, which is expected to be worth several billion PLN, will constitute a big upgrade for the Polish Army, DGP noted.