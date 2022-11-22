Poland’s industrial output rises 6.8 percent y/y in October – GUS

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s national statistics office, GUS, wrote on Tuesday that Poland’s industrial output rose 6.8 percent year on year in October against 8.0-percent annual growth expected in a PAP consensus survey.

Compared to the previous month, it shows a decrease by 0.7 percent. Analysts surveyed by PAP had expected a 0.2-percent monthly increase.

Seasonally adjusted industrial output rose by 7.5 percent, year on year, and dropped by 0.3 percent month on month in October.