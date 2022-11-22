Poland’s average corporate wage up 13.0 pct y/y in Oct. – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross monthly wage rose by 13.0 percent year on year to PLN 6,687.92 (EUR 1,418.78) in October 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Tuesday.

In monthly terms, the average wage remained unchanged.

Economists polled by PAP expected a 14.0-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in October and a 0.7-percent increase from September.

October’s corporate employment increased by 2.4 percent year on year and by 0.1 percent month on month.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected October’s corporate employment to rise by 2.2 percent year on year with no change month on month.