LIVE: Day 272 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The Russian aggression on Ukraine continues as reports of the occupiers having used a landfill in Kherson to burn corpses transpire. Witnesses said they smelled burnt meat and hair in the air.
07:15 CEST
Occupiers used a landfill in Kherson to burn corpses – probably of the Russian soldiers – The Guardian citing statements from local residents
Locals repeatedly saw trucks pouring black bags into the dump which were then burned.There was a smell of burnt meat and hair in the air. pic.twitter.com/dg38CwADzY
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 22, 2022
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69