LIVE: Day 272 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The Russian aggression on Ukraine continues as reports of the occupiers having used a landfill in Kherson to burn corpses transpire. Witnesses said they smelled burnt meat and hair in the air.

07:15 CEST

Occupiers used a landfill in Kherson to burn corpses – probably of the Russian soldiers – The Guardian citing statements from local residents

Locals repeatedly saw trucks pouring black bags into the dump which were then burned.There was a smell of burnt meat and hair in the air. pic.twitter.com/dg38CwADzY

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 22, 2022