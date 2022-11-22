Business Arena 21.11

Business Arena offers a fresh perspective on all things moving the global economy.

Trimarium, the Great Project Congress





“Trimarium, the Great Project Congress”, which brought together officials, businessmen, potential investors and other individuals from the 12-country region, was held on the 19th and 20th of November at the Warsaw Stock Exchange.





Controversy surrounds major startup award





Russian-founded tech migration platform wins one million euros at Slush, spurring controversy over solidarity with Ukraine. Immigram, a UK-based tech immigration platform, has won first prize at Slush, Helsinki’s yearly top tech event. The Russian-founded startup will receive one million euros in investment coming from top global investors including Accel, General Catalyst, Lightspeed, NEA and Northzone. Immigram had raised half a million just six months ago, earning trust from Joint Journey and Xploration Capital, two funds with Russian roots, and Mikita Mikado, a top Belarussian entrepreneur who fled his country and now lives in Silicon Valley. To shed more light on the issue we were joined by Yaroslav Krempovych, VC at Movens Capital and Jaanika Merilo, Global Head of PR and Marketing at Funderbeam, Advisor to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.





This edition also brings you closer to topics such as:





Security tagging cheap products like butter has become common practice throughout British supermarkets, as some citizens struggle to afford even basic everyday items and are forced to steal them.





US senators warned officials working on a deal that would allow TikTok to remain in the U.S about the company’s practices, calling it a surveillance tool.





In court, one of the world’s largest crypto exchange platforms, FTX, admitted to owing its top 50 creditors more than 3 billion dollars, with nearly half of that sum owed to the ten entities at the top of the list.





