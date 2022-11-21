Patriots may be followed by further defence aid for Poland says envoy

Thomas Bagger told the Rzeczpospolita newspaper that the deployment of the Patriots could be followed by "further German involvement in the defence of Poland."

Martin Divisek/PAP/EPA

Germany’s plans to deploy Patriot missiles in Poland may be the first step in a bigger defence aid programme for Poland, the German ambassador to Poland said on Monday.

The German government has offered Poland the Patriot missile defence system to help it secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed near a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border last week killing two people.

Bagger said Germany had also offered its Eurofighter aircraft to help patrol Polish airspace, adding that “the Patriots may only be the beginning of our defence of Poland”.

Bagger added that Germany was aware that Poland’s security “also means our security,” and stressed that the current defence proposals “show the great weight Berlin lays on the fact that Poland is not just a neighbour, but an ally.”