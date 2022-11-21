Pulse of Culture 21.11

In the current edition of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Katarzyna Sanocka takes a closer look at the grand finale of the 30th edition of the EnergaCAMERIMAGE International Film Festival in Toruń.

The festival is the largest and the most prestigious festival dedicated to the art of cinematography. As many as 120 entries competed for the Golden Frog Award this year. It eventually went to cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister for his cinematography in the film “Tar” directed by Todd Field. To learn who won the other awards, click the video above.

This episode also featured the opening weekend and highlights of the fourth edition of the Eufonie International Festival of Central and Eastern European Music. The event started with a sold-out opening concert at the National Philharmonic in Warsaw.

Other events covered in this edition include the Dębice Roots musical tribute to Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki, an exhibition of Fernando Zobel de Ayala memorabilia in Madrid, and a unique auction of Queen Maria Antoinette’s furniture.