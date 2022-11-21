Election Guard recruitment underway reports ruling party

The formation of the Election Corps was announced by PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński during his recent tour of the regions Poland. Kaczyński said the body was necessary to preclude attempts to rig the elections.

Recruitment is underway to staff a planned Election Guard that will oversee next year’s parliamentary elections, ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) announced on Monday.

Krzysztof Sobolewski, the party’s general secretary, said that between 30,000 and 40,000 people have already volunteered for the guard.

“We have 30,000 to 40,000 candidates to the Election Guard, but we need twice as many,” Sobolewski told the wPolsce.pl TV broadcaster and added that the Election Guard would be largely staffed by volunteers.

The formation of the Election Corps was announced by PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński during his recent tour of the regions Poland. Kaczyński said the body was necessary to preclude attempts to rig the elections.