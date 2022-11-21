Germany offers Patriot system to guard Polish airspace

The German government has offered Poland the Patriot missile defence system to help it to secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed near a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border last week killing two people.

Although an investigation is underway, the Polish authorities say that the missile was probably fired by Ukrainian air-defence forces.

Germany has also said its air force could help patrol Polish skies.

“We have offered Poland our help with the defence of its airspace with our Eurofighters and with the Patriot air defence system,” Germany’s Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said, as cited by the German DPA agency on Monday.

She also said that NATO must improve its air defence capabilities.

Poland’s defence minister, Mariusz Błaszczak expressed his satisfaction with the German Minister of Defence’s proposal, adding that he would propose to Berlin that the system be stationed on the border with Ukraine.

With satisfaction, I accepted the proposal of the German Minister of Defense to deploy additional Patriot missile launchers in our country. During today's telephone talks with the German side, I will suggest that the system should be located at the border with Ukraine. https://t.co/gzNsAa7DGG

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) November 21, 2022

The U.S.-made Patriot system is a medium-range air-defence set-up, used by the U.S. and Germany, and since October this year also by Poland. By the end of 2022, the Polish Army is set to be equipped with two such batteries (16 launchers). In addition, two systems are currently stationed in Poland.