Poland is Europe’s ‘coming military power’, Politico claims

To assert its dominance in Continental Europe, Warsaw is turning to significant military purchases, the Politico.eu website wrote on Monday, praising Poland’s efforts to continuously modernise its army.

In the “Meet Europe’s coming military superpower: Poland” article, its authors cited Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki who earlier in November said that “the Polish army must be so powerful that it does not have to fight due to its strength alone.”

As the website added, Poland is now “the most important partner” of the United States in continental Europe, quoting a senior U.S. Army official in Europe on the matter.

“While Germany, traditionally America’s key ally in the region, remains a linchpin as a logistical hub, Berlin’s endless debates over how to resurrect its military and lack of a strategic culture have hampered its effectiveness as a partner,” the story says.

Warsaw has said that it would increase its planned defence spending from 2.4 percent of GDP to five percent, Politico explained, pointing out that Germany, on the other hand, is now discussing whether it can continue to meet NATO’s two percent objective after using up a EUR 100 bn defence investment fund that it established earlier this year.

Moreover, the authors of the article drew attention to the fact that with a target of 300,000 strong-army by 2035, Poland is on track to have a significantly larger force than Germany, which currently has 170,000 soldiers. They also pointed out that Warsaw already has more tanks and howitzers than Berlin.

