Germany offers Poland Patriot system after stray missile blast

The German government has offered Poland the Patriot missile defence system to help it to secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed near a Polish village lying close to the Ukrainian border last week killing two people.

Although an investigation is underway the Polish authorities say that the missile was probably fired by Ukrainian air-defence forces.

Germany has also said its air force could help patrol Polish skies.

“We have offered Poland our help with the defence of its airspace with our Eurofighters and with Patriot air defence system,” Germany’s Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said, as cited by the German dpa agency on Monday.

Lambrecht also said that the Alliance (Nato – PAP) must improve its air defence.

Poland’s defence minister, Mariusz Blaszczak said that he was “satisfied with the German Minister of Defence’s proposal regarding the deployment of additional Patriot missile launchers in our country.”

He added that he would propose to Germany that the system be stationed on the border with Ukraine.

The US-made Patriot system is a medium-range air-defence system, used by the USA and Germany, and since October this year also by Poland. By the end of 2022, the Polish Army is set to be equipped with two Patriot batteries (16 launchers). In addition, two US Patriot batteries are stationed in Poland.