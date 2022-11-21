Indonesia: strong earthquake leaves dozens dead

At least 46 people have been killed after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, a government official told local media.

Monday’s quake struck on land in Cianjur, about 75 km southeast of the capital Jakarta, and at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG) said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

In a statement the national disaster agency said several homes and an Islamic boarding school in the area had been damaged, as officials continued to assess the full extent of the damage.

As authorities pointed out, the death and injury toll could rise.

#Indonesia More than a dozen people were killed in a 5.6-magnitude quake that rattled #Indonesia's West Java province on Monday. pic.twitter.com/JvRKGMkrT9

— Asif Tintoiya (@TintoiyaAsif) November 21, 2022

Footage from Metro TV showed some buildings in Cianjur reduced almost entirely to rubble as worried residents huddled outside.

In the two hours after the quake, 25 aftershocks had been recorded, BMKG reported.

Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.